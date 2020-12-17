Coronavirus Greece: 1.155 new cases & 78 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced 1.155 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 8 were detected after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 128.710, of which 52,5% are men, 5.171 (4,0%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 37.197 (28,9%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 542 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years, 165 (30,4%) are women and the rest are men while 77,7% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

782 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

There were 78 more recorded fatalities and 3.948 deaths in total in the country, 1.585 (40,1%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.