Survey: Greece has 9.855 “sugar babies” ranking third behind Romania & Ukraine
Listening to the words “sugar daddy” and “sugar babies” the mind creates images of mature, well-to-do men and young beautiful girls with model-like looks. In modern times, there are many cases where someone with enough money can offer some comfort to a young girl, offering her company even her body. Usually these men are looking online for young women who are looking for the easy solution to meet their own financial needs but also to acquire very expensive accessories and clothes.
According to research by one of the largest platforms of such acquaintances, the Seeking Arrangement, which has at least 22 million members worldwide, in Greece there are 9,855 sugar babies for 6,000 sugar daddies. According to the survey, the economic crisis, pre-pandemic poverty and rising unemployment are some of the reasons why a significant proportion of Eastern European women turn to Sugar Dating.
Romania is the champion, with 23,288 Sugar Babies for 7,834 Sugar Daddies in the country. Second is Ukraine with almost 22,000 Sugar Babies for 4,000 Sugar Daddies, followed by Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria, which are among the five countries with the most members in the region.
In Seeking Arrangement, a Sugar Daddy is a generous man who enjoys supporting his partner and money is not a problem for him. On the other hand, a Sugar Baby is a person who knows her value (a.k.a “gold diggers”) and enjoys dating people who are financially secure and who can upgrade their quality of life.
Romania 23,288
Ukraine 21,921
Greece 9,855
Serbia 7,758
Bulgaria 6.113
Cyprus 2,957
Belarus 2,815
Agriculture 2.423
Moldova 1,048
Montenegro 681
Northern Macedonia 498
Armenia 447
Total number of Sugar Daddies in Eastern Europe: 30,099
Romania 7,834
Greece 6,438
Serbia 4,392
Ukraine 4,055
Bulgaria 2,915
Cyprus 1,461
Agriculture 886
Belarus 620
Moldova 436
Northern Macedonia 423
Montenegro 404
Armenia 235
