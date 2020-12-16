Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement with France for the acquisition of 18 advanced Rafale fighter jets, the upgrade of weapons systems and the acquisition, of frigates, anti-submarine helicopters and drones.

At the same time, he announced that for the first two months of 2021, the rent will be reduced by 80% for the companies that will remain closed.

“The first three months of the new year will continue to be accompanied by support measures. 7.5 billion euros have been budgeted and I hope we do not have to spend the entire amount. But we have the reserve to support the weak and unemployed. The income will be increased by reducing insurance contributions and abolishing contributions.

I have a full understanding of how difficult the situation in retail is and how painful it is to keep a part of the economy closed because that is what the experts advised us. But I want to point out what happened in other European countries that opened their economies and shops during the holiday season and are now rushing to close them down.