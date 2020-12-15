LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The budget for 2021 passed 158 votes in favour

15 December 2020
17 Views

The state budget for 2021 was voted in favor by 158 deputies of the New Democracy Parliamentary Group, while the opposition as a whole voted against it.

The expenses of the Presidency of the Republic were voted by 266 deputies while 34 voted against.

The expenses of most ministries were voted in favor by the 158 deputies of ND with the rest declaring “against”.

The differences concern the expenses of the Ministry of Civil Protection, which received 159 positive votes.

You may be interested

‘Kikilias: Countdown’ to end of pandemic has begun; healthcare staff to get vaccine first
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

‘Kikilias: Countdown’ to end of pandemic has begun; healthcare staff to get vaccine first

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

While the five weeks of lockdown and restrictions have brought about some improvement in the levels of the pandemic, this…

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement…

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During the Bronze Age, two important civilizations emerged in Greece: the Minoans and, later, the Mycenaeans. These ancient peoples were among…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
‘Kikilias: Countdown’ to end of pandemic has begun; healthcare staff to get vaccine first
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

‘Kikilias: Countdown’ to end of pandemic has begun; healthcare staff to get vaccine first

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

While the five weeks of lockdown and restrictions have brought about some improvement in the levels of the pandemic, this has not happened at the rate that…

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement with France for the acquisition of 18…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
‘Kikilias: Countdown’ to end of pandemic has begun; healthcare staff to get vaccine first
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

‘Kikilias: Countdown’ to end of pandemic has begun; healthcare staff to get vaccine first

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

While the five weeks of lockdown and restrictions have brought about some improvement in the levels of the pandemic, this has not happened at the rate that…

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement with France for the acquisition of 18…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments