LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece extends Notams with Covid measures until Jan.

15 December 2020
32 Views

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority has issued a Notam extending measures to protect airline passengers and the public from Covid-19, which include a mandatory three-day quarantine for anyone entering the country.

In an announcement on Sunday, the CAA said that all passengers entering Greece from abroad, including from European Union member-states, between December 18 and January 7 must self-isolate in the place of residence stated on their Passenger Locator Form for three days after arrival, unless their stay is shorter, in which case they must remain in quarantine until their departure.

You may be interested

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement…

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During the Bronze Age, two important civilizations emerged in Greece: the Minoans and, later, the Mycenaeans. These ancient peoples were among…

The budget for 2021 passed 158 votes in favour
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

The budget for 2021 passed 158 votes in favour

makis - Dec 15, 2020

The state budget for 2021 was voted in favor by 158 deputies of the New Democracy Parliamentary Group, while the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement with France for the acquisition of 18…

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During the Bronze Age, two important civilizations emerged in Greece: the Minoans and, later, the Mycenaeans. These ancient peoples were among the earliest of the so-called “high cultures” of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Mitsotakis: Reduction of rents by 80% for businesses that will remain closed

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During his speech at the Plenary debate on the voting of the 2021 budget, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement with France for the acquisition of 18…

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

DNA Analysis sheds light on the mysterious origins of the Ancient Greeks

Panos - Dec 16, 2020

During the Bronze Age, two important civilizations emerged in Greece: the Minoans and, later, the Mycenaeans. These ancient peoples were among the earliest of the so-called “high cultures” of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments