LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Rain

14 December 2020
9 Views

Rainstorms in the western parts and gradually the central parts of the country on Monday.

Southerly winds will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Heavy rainfall in the northern and western parts of the country while snow will fall on the mountainous and semi mountainous areas.

Temperatures will range from 02C to 19C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 19C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-20C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in Athens, 11C-19C. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 07C-18C.

You may be interested

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of…

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

The first baby infected with Covid-19 was born in Greece on Saturday at the National Kapodistrian University Hospital in Athens.…

Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday
GREECE
shares67 views
GREECE
shares67 views

Covid-19 Greece – 1,395 new cases, 102 deaths on Friday

makis - Dec 11, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 1,395 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, 9 of which were detected following checks at the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of Thracian origin arrested on charges of espionage…

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

The first baby infected with Covid-19 was born in Greece on Saturday at the National Kapodistrian University Hospital in Athens. The mother of the newborn was a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of Thracian origin arrested on charges of espionage…

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

The first baby infected with Covid-19 was born in Greece on Saturday at the National Kapodistrian University Hospital in Athens. The mother of the newborn was a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments