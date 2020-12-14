Weather forecast: Rain

Rainstorms in the western parts and gradually the central parts of the country on Monday.

Southerly winds will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Heavy rainfall in the northern and western parts of the country while snow will fall on the mountainous and semi mountainous areas.

Temperatures will range from 02C to 19C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 19C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-20C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in Athens, 11C-19C. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon in Thessaloniki, 07C-18C.