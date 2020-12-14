LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe

14 December 2020
20 Views

Thessaloniki hosts the largest Christmas manger in Europe, framed by the impressive palace of King Herod and the archangel Gabriel who offers the lily to the Virgin.

The facade of the manger is about 15 metres with a total area of about 50 meters, while the palace of Herod is especially impressive with a height of 7 metres and a length of 25. Externally it is covered with marble, while in front there are statues of soldiers.

You may be interested

237 million year old ancient reptile discovered
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

237 million year old ancient reptile discovered

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

In Madagascar, researchers discovered a previously unknown species of ancient reptile named Kongonaphon kely. It’s part of the ancient animal…

The Year 2020 (infographic)
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

The Year 2020 (infographic)

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

2020 has been a year to remember, but one which most of us would probably prefer to forget. With the…

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Spy suspect arrested in Greece is the Turkish Secretary-General in the Consulate of Rhodes

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

Bayran Sabaidim, the Secretary-General of the Turkish Consulate in the island of Rhodes, is one of two Greek Muslims of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
237 million year old ancient reptile discovered
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

237 million year old ancient reptile discovered

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

In Madagascar, researchers discovered a previously unknown species of ancient reptile named Kongonaphon kely. It’s part of the ancient animal group Ornithodira — the last common ancestor…

The Year 2020 (infographic)
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

The Year 2020 (infographic)

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

2020 has been a year to remember, but one which most of us would probably prefer to forget. With the Covid-19 pandemic turning everyday life on its…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
237 million year old ancient reptile discovered
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

237 million year old ancient reptile discovered

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

In Madagascar, researchers discovered a previously unknown species of ancient reptile named Kongonaphon kely. It’s part of the ancient animal group Ornithodira — the last common ancestor…

The Year 2020 (infographic)
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

The Year 2020 (infographic)

Panos - Dec 14, 2020

2020 has been a year to remember, but one which most of us would probably prefer to forget. With the Covid-19 pandemic turning everyday life on its…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments