First baby with Covid-19 born in Greece

The first baby infected with Covid-19 was born in Greece on Saturday at the National Kapodistrian University Hospital in Athens. The mother of the newborn was a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The baby was delivered in the 3rd Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), in the PGN “Attikon”

This is the first time a baby has been born with a positive molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from a mother with a Covid-19 infection. The pregnancy was 37 weeks with a history of gestational diabetes. The mother developed febrile fever and cough 8 days ago. Both she and her husband underwent molecular testing with RT-PCR, which came out positive for both.

Yesterday, the mother arrived at the Attica Hospital in labour and the molecular test came out weakly positive, which indicates that the Covid-19 infection was in regression. The baby boy, weighing 3,410 grams, was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for observation. The delivery was by cesarean section, which eliminates the possibility of vertical transmission during childbirth. To date, all newborns born at Attikon Hospital to mothers with Covid-19 infection have tested negative for repeated molecular tests.