What did Greeks search on Google in 2020? (complete list from News to sports and lifestyle)
As 2020 comes to an end, Google has released its annual “Year in Search” report, with the most popular search results for every country on the planet.
It is no surprise that Greeks, as most people in the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic, searched Covid-19 related matters on the internet.
In the Greek list, the coronavirus, distance education, cases, Sotiris Tsiodras and Nikos Hardalias were among the top keywords that citizens searched for.
Fastest rising searches
1. E-class
2. Cases (Covid-19)
3. Coronavirus
4. E- me
5. Webex
6. 13033
7. American elections
8. Forma.gov.gr
9. Panhellenic School Network
10. Tourism for all
Celebrities
1. Sotiris Tsiodras
2. Nikos Hardalias
3. Donald Trump
4. Ioanna Touni
5. Joe Biden
6. Katerina Sakellaropoulou
7. Kim Jong-un
8. Kyriakos Koukoulomatis
9. Ioanna Paliospyrou
10. Michael Jordan
Current Affairs
1. Coronavirus
2. US elections
3. Hagia Sophia
4. Evros
5. Attack with vitriol
6. Lockdown
7. Golden Dawn Trial
8. Closed schools
9. Explosion in Lebanon
10. Presidency of Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Recipes
1. Dalgona Coffe
2. Bread
3. Tsoureki
4. Shrimp spaghetti
5. Crepes
6. Pancakes
7. Papoutsakia
8. Mageiritsa (diced entrails)
9. Fanouropita
10. Donuts
People who passed away
1.Kobe Bryant
2.Kostas Voutsas
3.Diego Maradona
4.Kiki Dimoula
5.Naya Rivera
6.George Floyd
7. Chadwick Boseman
8.Eftychia Papagiannopoulou
9.Pavlos Fyssas
10. Giannis Poulopoulos
When…
1. When do schools open?
2. When do the shops open?
3. When do gyms open?
4. When is Black Friday 2020?
5. When do the primary schools open?
6. When do the cafes open?
7. When is Clean Monday?
8. When does the Lenten period start?
9. When do universities open?
10. When is Swan Thursday?
Close to me…
1. Pharmacy near me
2. Gas station near me
3. Food near me
4. Bookstore near me
5. Liquor near me
6. Souvlaki near me
7. Coffee near me
8. Photo studio near me
9. Tavern near me
10. Paint shop near me
Where
1. Where an earthquake occurred
2. Where the mask is mandatory
3. Where Covid-19 cases are detected today
4. Where do I send a message to move
5. Where are the “Parasites” played?
6. Where “1917” is played
7. Where was “Mermaids and Mages” filmed?
8. Where is Ritsona?
9. Where is the fire now
10. Where is Kranidi?
What is
1. Crash
2. Enforcement
3. Kara Tepe
4. Lockdown
5. Pandemic
6. Navtex
7. Traffic Prohibition
8. Surveillance
9. ΚΥΤ
10. Underlying disease
TV broadcasts
1. Big Brother
2. Wild bees
3. Angeliki
4. The coffee of joy
5. Bachelor
6. Love after
7. 8 Words
8. Masterchef
9. Red river
10. The doctor
Repeated events
1. Black Friday
2. March 25th
3. Easter
4. Valentine’s Day
5. Panhellenic
6. Children’s Day
7. Swan Thursday
8. Holy Spirit
9. Clear Monday
10. Oscars
Sports news
1. NBA
2. PAOK – Olympiacos
3. Arsenal – Olympiacos
4. Panathinaikos – PAOK
5. Premier League
6. Roland Garros
7. Olympiacos – Panathinaikos
8. PAOK – Panathinaikos
9. Olympiacos – Wolves
10. AEK – Olympiacos
You may be interested
Greek e-commerce platforms to receive funding, Minister of Development announcesPanos - Dec 10, 2020
The Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, announced the financing of small enterprises from the NSRF (National Strategic Reference…
Petsas: Crisis management ‘the new normality’Panos - Dec 10, 2020
"The management of the crisis is the new normality," stated government spokesperson Stelios Petsas on Tuesday, participating in an online…
Covid-19 Greece – 1,382 new cases, 102 deathsPanos - Dec 10, 2020
The Greek authorities announced 1,382 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, 13 of which were detected following checks at the…
Leave a Comment