Athens Film Office helps city ‘opens a different door’ to film industry, Bakoyannis says
More than 20 international and Greek audiovisual productions have been filmed in Athens over the last year, with the city’s impressive growth in this area placing it dynamically on the world map for film and television producers.
“Athens is making a dynamic and organised entrance into an area and an industry that we need now, more than ever,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said. “We are doing it by creating this very important tool called the Athens Film Office. A mechanism that has already proved its worth in practice, in the midst of a pandemic, not only for promoting the city but also for its market, its economic life. And with targeted steps, it opens up a different door for us worldwide,” he added.
