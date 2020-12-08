Schools and restaurants to remain closed until January 7, spokesperson announces
The Greek government spokesperson, Stelios Petsas announced that schools, restaurants, entertainment, and sports venues (except ski resorts) will remain closed until January 7, during Monday’s press briefing.
As he said there was a relative stabilisation or slight decrease in the Covid-19 cases, resulting in a rise in the number of empty hospital beds available.
He went on to say that there were at least 1,600 average daily cases in the past week, as the data showed. “The hospital admission index per day has decreased. With such a large number of intubated, there is pressure on the health system.”
He added that the movement ban between the country’s region and the nationwide 9 pm curfew was still in force, stressing that those return will have to produce a negative molecular test and will enter a 10-day preventive quarantine if they enter from January 7th. Especially for churches, hairdressers and linen trade new announcements will be made at the end of the week.
