Greek FM: Turkey threatens the stability of Europe, Arabs, Caucasus
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey is carrying out military operations on foreign lands and occupying lands in neighboring countries, and threatening to ignite a war, stressing that it threatens Europe’s stability, the Arabs, and the Caucasus.
Dendias pointed out that if Turkey’s departure from European values is not condemned, those who advocate modernization and improve relations with Europe within Turkish society will be weakened in the domestic arena.
Source: alarabiya.net
