LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

European Council President Charles Michel: We are ready to impose sanctions against Turkey

7 December 2020
26 Views

The European Union is ready to impose sanctions on Ankara because of its behaviour, said European Council President Charles Michel.

“We reached out to Turkey in October and our assessment is negative with the continuation of unilateral actions and hostile rhetoric. We will have a debate during the European summit on December 10 and we are ready to use the means at our disposal to impose sanctions over the situation,” Charles Michel said in a news conference Friday.

You may be interested

Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Around 100 people were arrested Sunday in Athens at banned marches to mark the 12th anniversary of the police killing…

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 904 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 5 of which were detected following checks at the…

Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo
DEFENCE
shares14 views
DEFENCE
shares14 views

Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Turkey escalated its provocations against Greece on Saturday, as after the new NAVTEX issued a warning of live-fire military exercises…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Around 100 people were arrested Sunday in Athens at banned marches to mark the 12th anniversary of the police killing of a teenager, Greek police said. Scores…

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 904 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 5 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Dozens detained by Greek police at march in memory of slain teen

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Around 100 people were arrested Sunday in Athens at banned marches to mark the 12th anniversary of the police killing of a teenager, Greek police said. Scores…

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

The Greek authorities announced 904 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 5 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments