LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 904 new cases, 98 deaths on Sunday

7 December 2020
19 Views

The Greek authorities announced 904 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 5 of which were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 115,471, of which 52.8% are men.

4,986 (4.3%) are related to travel from abroad and 30,594 (26.5%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 600 are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 169 (28.2%) are women and the rest are men, while 75.3% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

651 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Finally, there were 101 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 3,003. Of the fatalities, 1,197 (39.9%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 79 years and 96.2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

You may be interested

Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Turkey escalated its provocations against Greece on Saturday, as after the new NAVTEX issued a warning of live-fire military exercises…

Cold weather front to cover Greece
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Cold weather front to cover Greece

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Low barometric pressure is expected to cover Greece, bringing heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and even some snow in the mountains…

Immediate US sanctions against Turkey for S-400 system
WORLD
shares47 views
WORLD
shares47 views

Immediate US sanctions against Turkey for S-400 system

makis - Dec 04, 2020

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) provides for the imposition of sanctions against Turkey for the acquisition of the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Turkey escalated its provocations against Greece on Saturday, as after the new NAVTEX issued a warning of live-fire military exercises in the area south of Crete for…

Cold weather front to cover Greece
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Cold weather front to cover Greece

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Low barometric pressure is expected to cover Greece, bringing heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and even some snow in the mountains of Macedonia and Epirus from Sunday night…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo
DEFENCE
shares9 views
DEFENCE
shares9 views

Turkey provocatively says it has ‘sovereign rights’ in Greek island of Kastellorizo

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Turkey escalated its provocations against Greece on Saturday, as after the new NAVTEX issued a warning of live-fire military exercises in the area south of Crete for…

Cold weather front to cover Greece
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Cold weather front to cover Greece

Panos - Dec 07, 2020

Low barometric pressure is expected to cover Greece, bringing heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and even some snow in the mountains of Macedonia and Epirus from Sunday night…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments