Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Thursday

Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with light snowfall in the mountainous areas. Temperatures will range from 03C to 12C.

Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 10C and 18C. Scattered showers in the eastern parts and temperatures between 09C and 17C. Rain over the islands of Cyclades and Crete, partly cloudy in the northeastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese, 11C-20C. Rain in the afternoon in Athens, 10C-16C. Clouds and scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 07C-12C