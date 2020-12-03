LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Thursday

3 December 2020
1 Views

Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with light snowfall in the mountainous areas. Temperatures will range from 03C to 12C.

Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 10C and 18C. Scattered showers in the eastern parts and temperatures between 09C and 17C. Rain over the islands of Cyclades and Crete, partly cloudy in the northeastern Aegean islands and the Dodecanese, 11C-20C. Rain in the afternoon in Athens, 10C-16C. Clouds and scattered showers in Thessaloniki, 07C-12C

You may be interested

Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

Eight tombs of various types were unearthed and examined during a recent salvage excavation by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ilia on…

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This how
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This how

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

In ancient Greece, the concept of marriage and the inter-marital love-making “habits” was completely alien to what we might be…

Greek economy to begin gradual recovery from 2021, OECD report says
FINANCE
shares24 views
FINANCE
shares24 views

Greek economy to begin gradual recovery from 2021, OECD report says

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

Greece’s economy is set to contract by 10 pct in 2020 and to recover gradually in 2021, as ongoing virus…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

Eight tombs of various types were unearthed and examined during a recent salvage excavation by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ilia on a privately owned plot of land at…

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This how
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This how

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

In ancient Greece, the concept of marriage and the inter-marital love-making “habits” was completely alien to what we might be accustomed to in modern times. The roles…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the Peloponnese

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

Eight tombs of various types were unearthed and examined during a recent salvage excavation by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ilia on a privately owned plot of land at…

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This how
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Ancient Greeks had sex up to twelve times a day! – This how

Panos - Dec 02, 2020

In ancient Greece, the concept of marriage and the inter-marital love-making “habits” was completely alien to what we might be accustomed to in modern times. The roles…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments