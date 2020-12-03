Greece is setting up some 1,018 vaccinations centers, says Health Minister Kikilias
Greece is preparing some 1,018 vaccination centers that will inoculate 2 million citizens every month against the coronavirus, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias pointed out during his live briefing on the pandemic on Wednesday evening.
“Vaccinations will begin on the day after the arrival of the vaccines in Greece,” he stressed.
The minister then announced that doctors and nurses who have volunteered to help at hospitals in northern Greece will see their salaries doubled for the duration of their tenure.
A total of 167 doctors, 265 nurses and another 210 health workers have so far arrived at hospitals in northern Greece to offer their services, where efforts to hospitalize and treat everyone who needs it are ‘heroic’, the minister noted.
“We stand at a critical juncture in the pandemic’s course in our country,” he observed.
Citing European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, who said that a European citizen dies of Covid-19 every ten seconds, the minister pointed up that an early lifting of restrictive measures will result in higher numbers of fatalities.
Covid-19 Greece – 2,199 new cases on WednesdayPanos - Dec 03, 2020
The Greek authorities announced 2,186 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, 28 of which were detected following checks at the…
Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on ThursdayPanos - Dec 03, 2020
Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.…
Eight tombs from classical to Hellenistic period unearthed in the PeloponnesePanos - Dec 02, 2020
Eight tombs of various types were unearthed and examined during a recent salvage excavation by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ilia on…
