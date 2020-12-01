U.S. Ambassador to Greece Pyatt: The path to the acquisition of the F-35 is a multi-year process

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt said in a message that the US defence relationship with Greece is at the highest level of all time and that the US is working to further strengthen it, including the future acquisition of F-35s by Greece.

“The United States, at the highest levels, has welcomed Greece’s interest in acquiring the F-35 for the Hellenic Air Force. We have signaled our support for procurement and are working closely together on a future acquisition program, which would enhance Greece’s defense capabilities, ensure interoperability with U.S. Armed Forces, and improve regional stability. All reports to the contrary are false and misrepresentations of U.S. policy”, he said.

The top U.S diplomat added that Greece was one of America’s strongest military relationships in Europe. “We take great pride in our defense and security partnership with Greece and work daily to advance that from strength to strength, including through Greece’s future acquisition of the F-35. The path to the acquisition of the F-35 is a multi-year process that would naturally build upon the successes realized in Greece’s F-16 Viper upgrade program.”