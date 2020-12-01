Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority extends Covid-19 directives until December 7 and 14
The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) extended the Covid-19 directives for domestic flights until Monday 7 December 2020 and for international flights until Monday 14 December 2020, with the aim of protecting passengers and citizens from the coronavirus.
More specifically, the air directive concerning domestic flights (regular passenger routes, general aviation, and commercial routes – domestic flights, commercial and general) is extended until 7/12/20 at 06:00 in the morning, business aviation), where all the airports of the country are allowed only the essential domestic travel that includes travel for health issues, for professional/business purposes, for objective family reasons and for return to permanent residence.
At the same time, according to the HCAA, the existing NOTAM of international flights is extended, which will be valid until 12/14/20 at midnight.
