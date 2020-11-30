LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

30 November 2020
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 16C. Scattered clouds that will gradually get thicker in the evening in the western and eastern parts and temperatures between 05C and 19C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 13C-20C. Mostly fair in Athens, 07C-17C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 0C-16C.

