Teleworking in Greece extended until December 31st
Teleworking for businesses able to implement distance working due to Covid-19 has been extended until December 31st, Greek authorities have decided.
The relevant extension was issued by a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMC) which was posted on “Diavgeia” online.
The decision refers to the obligation by businesses to apply extraordinary and temporary measures regarding the organisation of the place and time of work throughout the country.
More specifically, as the decision stresses, for extra-ordinary reasons for the protection of public health against coronavirus COVID-19, the following rules regarding the organisation of place and time of work are extended until 31 December 2020:
1.a) Employers-companies, located or having a branch in any regional unit of the country, are obliged by 31 December 2020 to apply the system of remote work provision to their employees – in which cases such work can be provided under the system – at a rate of 50% of the total number of these employees.
b) For the correct observance, they must announce, before the start of the work, to the Information System “ERGANI” of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs the remote work of 50% of their employees, for whom this measure can be applied, in compliance with pertinent state regulations.
The extension does not alter the current working relationship between employers and employees, as the order states.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis: Covid-19 vaccine free for the publicPanos - Nov 30, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the Covid-19 vaccine would be given to the public free of charge during his…
Impressive joint Geek-Egyptian navy exercise sends message (photos)Panos - Nov 30, 2020
The Greek and Egyptian navies conducted joint exercises on Saturday in the wider sea area south of Karpathos. The PASSEX…
Greeks pay over half a million euros in Covid-19 fines in a dayPanos - Nov 30, 2020
Greeks were fined a total of over half a million Euros for violating Covid-19 measures following intensive police inspections on Saturday. On…
