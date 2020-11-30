Petsas urges compliance with measures to bring pandemic levels down quickly
Greece has to bring its epidemiological load down quickly as it cannot afford to be in a constant lockdown and have restrictions on movements between regions, government spokesperson Stelios Petsas noted on Friday in statements to “Radio Thessaloniki”.
“What matters is to be able to quickly bring down the epidemiological load – and this is up to us. This week we appeal to Thessaloniki residents to avoid any contact with their surrounding environment, to avoid visits to houses…we see this in Athens and elsewhere. Let us stay within our own spaces and then the epidemiological load will fall sharply,” he said.
