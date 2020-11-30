Impressive joint Geek-Egyptian navy exercise sends message (photos)
The Greek and Egyptian navies conducted joint exercises on Saturday in the wider sea area south of Karpathos.
The PASSEX (Passing Exercise), under the auspices of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) and the General Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, contributed to the promotion of the level of operational readiness, combat capability, and cooperation of the units of the two countries.
