Pakistani gang leader arrested by Greek police
The Pakistani leader of a gang, whose knife-wielding members broke into an apartment in Kaminia last Saturday and slaughtered a 29-year-old man and brutally beat two other of their compatriots was arrested by Greek Police.
The ring leader, who is in charge of a group involved in trafficking, cigarette smuggling, and illegal drug trafficking in the squares of the centre of Athens, was arrested late on Thursday night, in Didymoteicho, northern Greece.
The boss’s ‘lieutenant’
Police in Piraeus handcuffed five Pakistani members of the knife-wielding ring within a few hours before they managed to disappear. The suspects said that the big boss had made a plan to escape to Turkey through northern Greece. And yesterday they finally managed to locate him and arrest him.
You may be interested
These blood types have a lower risk of contracting Covid-19Panos - Nov 27, 2020
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that people with blood type ‘O’ may have a lower risk…
Former New York Times reporter blasts Amazon for censorship over Covid-19 masksPanos - Nov 27, 2020
Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has slammed Amazon for attempted ‘censorship’ after the company backed down from its…
Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7Panos - Nov 27, 2020
"There are some first signs of a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases. If this pace continues, then the…
Leave a Comment