Measures against coronavirus extended until Monday, December 7

“There are some first signs of a reduction in the number of coronavirus cases. If this pace continues, then the pressure on the National Health System will begin to fall,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday during a press briefing.

“Then we can plan a gradual return to some kind of normalcy. At the moment, the existing restrictive measures for the protection from the coronavirus are extended until Monday, December 7, 2020 at 06.00 in the morning,” he added.

He stressed that this decision is imperative as the epidemiological burden is still high.