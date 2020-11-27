Former New York Times reporter blasts Amazon for censorship over Covid-19 masks

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson has slammed Amazon for attempted ‘censorship’ after the company backed down from its attempt to halt sales of his new book that questions the effectiveness of masks in deterring the pandemic.

Berenson, who has emerged as a strong critic of the government’s response to the pandemic, appeared in an interview with Fox News guest host Mark Steyn on Wednesday night.

‘Big Tech censorship of opposing views on COVID is a huge problem, and it’s part of an even bigger problem,’ he said.

‘This isn’t about COVID, it’s about whether or not as a society we’re going to allow people who have views that are sort of outside what the mainstream media want you to believe, to present those views,’ he continued. ‘It’s becoming harder and harder to have honest conversations.’

Berenson said that his new booklet, the third in a series about the COVID-19 response, quotes from published scientific studies that cast doubt on the effectiveness of population-wide mask mandates.

‘Obviously, I’d like everyone to read it and understand how weak the science about masks is,’ he said.

Berenson noted that he had to battle Amazon over the first booklet in his series before Elon Musk highlighted the case on Twitter and the retailer backed down.

Source: dailymail.co.uk