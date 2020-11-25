Temperatures in Greece forecast to drop by 3-6C on Wednesday
Τhe northerly winds that are blowing in the Aegean are expected to gradually intensify and reach up to 8.0 on the Beaufort scale on Tuesday, while wind speeds will remain at that level on Wednesday also, the meteo service of the Athens National Observatory said.
The weather service also forecast that temperatures in Greece on Wednesday will post a 3.0-6.0 degree drop on the Celsius scale in comparison with Tuesday.
