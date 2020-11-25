Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prison
A 27-year-old Syrian arrested last week on charges of being a member of the ISIS terrorist group was led to prison after his statement before the competent prosecutor.
In his statement, the suspect, who is charged with participation in a terrorist organisation, and directly involved in murder, claimed his initial preliminary confession during his arrest was a product of torture by police. His claims, however, were rejected by the prosecutor who ordered his immediate temporary detention.
According to reports, the accused changed his initial testimony that he was a member of ISIS, allegedly denying everything, claiming that he was forced to confess confessed during the pre-investigation because law enforcement officers had tortured him.
The 27-year-old is accused of joining a terrorist organization and directly assisting in murder by deceit as a terrorist act. He allegedly admitted to his involvement in the Islamic State murders without giving further details except that they occurred in 2014.
He said he had left ISIS in 2018 when he travelled to Greece with his wife and their five children. Their first stop in the country was Lesvos, where he had applied for asylum as a persecuted person from Syria.
