No Tram and Metro services in Athens on Thursday due to strike
Commuters in Athens will have no tram and metro services this Thursday, November 26, after staff in STASY, the fixed-rail public transport organisation, decided to join a 24-hour strike called by the Athens Labour Centre.
In an announcement, STASY SA employees noted that they were “not willing to accept the use of the pandemic as a ‘tool’ for passing anti-labour legislation to trample decades of rights and entitlements.”
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 2,152 new cases on Wednesdaymakis - Nov 25, 2020
The Greek authorities announced 2,152 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 6 were detected following checks at the…
Greece provides 50% tax deductions to foreigners and Greeks abroadPanos - Nov 25, 2020
The Greek Finance Ministry is introducing a series of tax incentives with the aim of attracting foreign workers and the self-employed, as…
Suspected ISIS member arrested in Athens sent to prisonPanos - Nov 25, 2020
A 27-year-old Syrian arrested last week on charges of being a member of the ISIS terrorist group was led to prison…
Leave a Comment