European Commission reaches deal with Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine, EU official tells Reuters
The European Commission has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply its Covid-19 vaccine, a European official told Reuters.
Moderna announced last Monday that the coronavirus vaccine that it has created and was testing, showed 95% effectiveness.
This development follows the similar results announced by Pfizer about two weeks ago, with the effectiveness of its own vaccine being around 90%.
Both companies used a highly innovative and experimental approach to the design of their vaccines.
In August, the European Commission, which is leading talks with companies on behalf of EU member states, announced that preliminary talks had been completed with a view to signing a contract to supply 80 million doses of the vaccine, and providing for the purchase of an additional 80 million doses.
