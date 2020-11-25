Covid-19 Greece – 2,152 new cases on Wednesday
The Greek authorities announced 2,152 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, of which 6 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 97,288, of which 53,2% are men.
4,849 (5.0%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 25,291 (26.0%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 597 patients are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 170 (28.5%) are women and the rest are men, while 81.6% of them have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
505 patients have been discharged from ICUs.
Finally, there were 87 more recorded fatalities bringing the death toll to 1,902. Of the fatalities, 759 (39.9%) are women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 97.1% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.
