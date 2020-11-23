Weather: Rain over mainland Greece
Clouds and rain locally over Macedonia and Thrace, with some brief snowfall in mountainous regions at the start of the day, will subside as of early afternoon.
Winds will blow easterly in western regions at 4-6 Beaufort and north-easterly in eastern regions at 5-7 Beaufort.
Temperatures to stay within seasonal averages of 12 C – 14 C
