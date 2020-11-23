LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather: Rain over mainland Greece

23 November 2020
8 Views

Clouds and rain locally over Macedonia and Thrace, with some brief snowfall in mountainous regions at the start of the day, will subside as of early afternoon.

Winds will blow easterly in western regions at 4-6 Beaufort and north-easterly in eastern regions at 5-7 Beaufort.

Temperatures to stay within seasonal averages of 12 C – 14 C

You may be interested

Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)
GREECE
shares60 views
GREECE
shares60 views

Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)

makis - Nov 20, 2020

One dead, one wounded and a third man beaten badly after a group of Pakistanis stormed in an apartment in…

ISIS terrorist arrested in Athens
GREECE
shares65 views
GREECE
shares65 views

ISIS terrorist arrested in Athens

makis - Nov 19, 2020

The Greek counter-terrorism unit has arrested a 27-year-old jihadist accused of being a member of ISIS who participated in terrorist…

NSA Spied on Denmark as it chose its Future Fighter Aircraft: Report
GREECE
shares73 views
GREECE
shares73 views

NSA Spied on Denmark as it chose its Future Fighter Aircraft: Report

Panos - Nov 19, 2020

Reports in the Danish media allege that the United States spied on the country’s government and its defense industry, as…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)
GREECE
shares60 views
GREECE
shares60 views

Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)

makis - Nov 20, 2020

One dead, one wounded and a third man beaten badly after a group of Pakistanis stormed in an apartment in Kaminia, Athens where three compatriots lived. The…

ISIS terrorist arrested in Athens
GREECE
shares65 views
GREECE
shares65 views

ISIS terrorist arrested in Athens

makis - Nov 19, 2020

The Greek counter-terrorism unit has arrested a 27-year-old jihadist accused of being a member of ISIS who participated in terrorist acts and murders. The young Syrian fell…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)
GREECE
shares60 views
GREECE
shares60 views

Athens: Violent home invasion leaves one dead & two injured (Video)

makis - Nov 20, 2020

One dead, one wounded and a third man beaten badly after a group of Pakistanis stormed in an apartment in Kaminia, Athens where three compatriots lived. The…

ISIS terrorist arrested in Athens
GREECE
shares65 views
GREECE
shares65 views

ISIS terrorist arrested in Athens

makis - Nov 19, 2020

The Greek counter-terrorism unit has arrested a 27-year-old jihadist accused of being a member of ISIS who participated in terrorist acts and murders. The young Syrian fell…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments