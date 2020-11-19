Greece and the United Arab Emirates’ relations strengthen after Strategic Partnership signing

The signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration as well as the Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Foreign Policy and Defence during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Dubai on Wednesday will further strengthen the relations between Greece and the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister, who arrived late on Tuesday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, was received by the Minister of Industry, Sultan Al Jaber. On Wednesday, he is expected to have a meeting with the Successor of the Throne, Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, followed by expanded contacts with the participation of, among others, Foreign Ministers Nikos Dendias and Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, as well as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion, Costas Fragogiannis.

According to government sources, “Greece systematically builds and strengthens international and regional alliances, while increasing its diplomatic capital by participating in the new security edifice in the region.”

Other important fields of cooperation with great prospects, the same sources said, are the economic and investment fields, as companies from the UAE are already active in Greece. The UAE is also the most important investor in Greece from the Gulf countries, while areas of mutual interest for economic cooperation are agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, tourism, energy, transport infrastructure.