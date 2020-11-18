LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Scientists find massive mountains & smooth plains 660 kilometers below the surface of the Earth

18 November 2020
Jules Verne, the father of science fiction once imagined there was an entire world located beneath the one we live on. He envisioned a world unlike anything we’ve ever seen, complete with prehistoric species, and never-before-seen plant life.

Verne has been the second most-translated author in the world since 1979, ranking between Agatha Christie and William Shakespeare.

Now, researchers studying seismic waves have made a discovery that Verne would have been proud of.

Scientists have recently revealed they’ve discovered mind-bending features deep inside our planet that resemble structures located on the surface.

Geophysicists from Princeton University in the US and the Chinese Academy of Sciences used data from that massive earthquake to reveal the topography of our planet’s interior.

“Earthquakes this big don’t come along very often,” explained geoscientist Jessica Irving. “We’re lucky now that we have so many more seismometers than we did even 20 years ago. Seismology is a different field than it was 20 years ago, between instruments and computational resources.”

Source: Curiosmos

