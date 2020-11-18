PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday afternoon, where on Wednesday he will meet with the UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a government announcement, the prime minister will also meet with Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the Hedaya Center, an international organisation fighting violent extremism, and will visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

According to government sources, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Abu Dhabi marks the strengthening and deepening of Greece’s ties with the United Arab Emirates and the transformation of the bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership, which will be reflected on paper.

The same sources said that in the fourth meeting that the Prime Minister and the successor to the throne, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will have on Wednesday, the deepening of relations, will be sealed both on the economic and investment levels, as well as on a geopolitical level.

In particular, a Strategic Partnership Declaration will be signed, as well as a Cooperation Agreement in the fields of foreign policy and defence, which will be seal the close cooperation between the two countries, as well as their common views of the shared challenges they face on a regional level.