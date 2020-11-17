LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

New Covid-19 vaccine is nearly 95% effective, early data shows

17 November 2020
A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data from US company Moderna shows. The results come hot on the heels of similar results from Pfizer, and add to growing confidence that vaccines can help end the pandemic.

Both companies used a highly innovative and experimental approach to designing their vaccines. Moderna says it is a “great day” and they plan to apply for approval to use the vaccine in the next few weeks.

However, this is still early data and key questions remain unanswered.

source: bbc.com

