Five metro stations to shut down at noon on Tuesday, Polytechnic Day
Five stations of the Athens metro will shut down midday on Tuesday, as part of security measures for the Polytechnic anniversary, police said.
As of 12:00 noon, the trains will be passing through the following station without stopping: Omonia, Panepistimio, Syntagma, Evangelismos, and Megaro Moussikis (Athens Concert Hall).
Tuesday is the anniversary of the November 17, 1973 student uprising against the junta.
