Primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries closed until November 27
The Minister of Education Niki Kerameos announced the suspension of the operation of primary schools, kindergartens, and nurseries from Monday, in order, as she stated, to limit the mobility of attendants (parents, grandparents).
The announcements were made by the Ministry of Health, in the presence of Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakou.
The Minister of Education referred to the details of the operation of the primary and kindergartens. The course will be conducted in two axes: 1) With educational television, which will start on Monday at 9 in the morning and 2) with distance education, which will start on Wednesday. The children of the Primary School will attend the lesson from 2 in the afternoon until 5 and the children of the kindergartens from 2 in the afternoon until 4.
You may be interested
PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu DhabiPanos - Nov 18, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday afternoon, where…
The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean powermakis - Nov 17, 2020
For several years, Greece was synonymous with economic decline and political exceptionalism in Europe. The Greek economy contracted by 26%…
Open Doors 2020: More American students are choosing to study in GreecePanos - Nov 17, 2020
According to the Open Doors 2020 survey findings, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a growing number of Americans are…
Leave a Comment