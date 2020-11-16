LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Foreign Ministry on Turkish President Ergodan’s visit to Varosha

16 November 2020
47 Views

“The Turkish President’s scheduled visit to occupied Varosha, accompanied by a government team, on the “anniversary” of the unilateral and illegal declaration of the Turkish Cypriot entity in occupied Cyprus, is an unprecedented provocation that is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 and the Conclusions of the European Council.

You may be interested

PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi

Panos - Nov 18, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday afternoon, where…

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power

makis - Nov 17, 2020

For several years, Greece was synonymous with economic decline and political exceptionalism in Europe. The Greek economy contracted by 26%…

Open Doors 2020: More American students are choosing to study in Greece
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Open Doors 2020: More American students are choosing to study in Greece

Panos - Nov 17, 2020

According to the Open Doors 2020 survey findings, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a growing number of Americans are…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi

Panos - Nov 18, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday afternoon, where on Wednesday he will meet with the…

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power

makis - Nov 17, 2020

For several years, Greece was synonymous with economic decline and political exceptionalism in Europe. The Greek economy contracted by 26% between 2007 and 2014, driving hundreds of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

PM Mitsotakis to sign cooperation agreements in Abu Dhabi

Panos - Nov 18, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday afternoon, where on Wednesday he will meet with the…

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power

makis - Nov 17, 2020

For several years, Greece was synonymous with economic decline and political exceptionalism in Europe. The Greek economy contracted by 26% between 2007 and 2014, driving hundreds of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments