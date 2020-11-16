Greek Foreign Ministry on Turkish President Ergodan’s visit to Varosha
“The Turkish President’s scheduled visit to occupied Varosha, accompanied by a government team, on the “anniversary” of the unilateral and illegal declaration of the Turkish Cypriot entity in occupied Cyprus, is an unprecedented provocation that is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 and the Conclusions of the European Council.
