Covid-19 Greece – Negative record of 71 deaths in a day

16 November 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,698 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 74,205, of which 54% are men.

4,648 (6.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 19,081 (25.7%) are related to an already known case.

392 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 64 years with 121 (30.9%) being females and the rest men, while 78.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 376 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 71 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 1,106 in the country. Of the fatalities, 451 (40.8%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 80 years with 97.0% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

Recent Comments