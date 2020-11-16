Coronavirus Greece: At 2.198 new cases, 59 fatalities, 400 intubated
The Greek authorities announced on Monday 2.198 new coronavirus cases in the country, of which 21 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 76.403, of which 53,9% are men.
A total of 4.675 (6,1%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 19.638 (25,7%) are related to an already known case.
400 of our fellow citizens are being treated by intubation and their median age is 65 years with 126 (31,5%) being women and the rest men, while 79,5% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.
In total 383 patients have been discharged from the country’s ICUs.
Finally, there were 59 recorded fatalities and 1.165 in total in the country with 473 (40,6%) being women and the rest men while their median age was 80 years and 97,2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and older.
