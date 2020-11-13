UK removes mainland Greece from Covid-19 ‘safe list’
The UK has removed mainland Greece from the list of “safe areas” for coronavirus, which means that travellers returning from this region will have to go into self-isolation for 14 days after arriving in the country.
Transport Minister Grand Saps clarified that five Greek islands, Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, and Kos, remain on the list of “safe areas”.
Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Turks and Caicos Islands have been added to the same list of “safe countries”.
