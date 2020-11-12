Covid-19 Greece – 3,316 cases reported on Thursday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 3,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday (a negative record), of which 24 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 66,637, of which 54.1% are men.
4,587 (6.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 17,773 (26.7%) are related to an already known case.
310 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 88 (28.4%) being females and the rest men, while 82.9% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 353 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
There were 50 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 959 in the country. Of the fatalities, 387 (40.4%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 80 years with 96.9% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – 2,752 cases reported on Wednesdaymakis - Nov 11, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,752 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 39 were detected at…
Phil Collins hadn’t showered for one year, ex-wife allegesPanos - Nov 11, 2020
There is indeed something “in the air tonight”. And it could be Phil Collins’ soundtrack, according to his ex. In the…
Peace Agreement in Artsakh: President of Karabakh speaks about the hard decisions he had to agree toPanos - Nov 11, 2020
The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan delivered a speech following the late night statement about tripartite agreement of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia…
Leave a Comment