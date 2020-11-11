Provocative Turkish Navtex demand demilitarisation of 4 Greek islands

Turkey continues on the path of provocations, as it issued two anti-Navtex notices accusing Greece of violating the demilitarisation status of four Aegean islands.

The Navtex demands the demilitarisation of four Greek islands, Samothrace, Lemnos, Chios, and Samos.

The two Navtex from the Smyrna (Izmir) naval station report:

TURNHOS N/W : 1398/20 (İzmir NAVTEX Station) (Published Date: 10-11-2020 19:24)

TURNHOS N/W : 1398/20

AEGEAN SEA

1. NAVTEX MESSAGE NUMBER LA41-236/20 IS A VIOLATION OF DEMILITARIZED STATUS OF SEMOTHRACE AND LEMNOS (LIMNOS) ISLANDS SET BY THE 1923 LAUSANNE PEACE TREATY.

2. ADDITIONALLY, SOME PART OF THE AREA MENTIONED IN LA41-236/20 OVERLAPS WITH İZMİR TURK RADIO NAVTEX NR. IA11-0032/20 MESSAGE.

3. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 111100Z NOV 20.

TURNHOS N/W : 1397/20 (İzmir NAVTEX Station) (Published Date: 10-11-2020 19:24)

TURNHOS N/W : 1397/20

AEGEAN SEA

1. NAVTEX MESSAGE NUMBERS LA42-237/20 AND HA67-673/20 ARE THE VIOLATION OF DEMILITARIZED STATUS OF CHIOS AND SAMOS ISLANDS SET BY THE 1923 LAUSANNE PEACE TREATY.

2. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 111100Z NOV 20.