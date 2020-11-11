LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs

11 November 2020
37 Views

Greece confirmed 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 50 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 60,570 of which 4,510 relate to travel from abroad and 16,382 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 263 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 86.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 71 of them are women. Another 336 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 41 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 866 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 96.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 351 were women.

According to the geographical breakdown of Tuesday’s new infections, released in a separate telegram, the only three-digit figures were recorded in Thessaloniki region (652), Attica (588) and Larissa (164).

