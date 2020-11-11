Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens
The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport on Tuesday evening, who is paying a two-day official visit to Greece, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropolou.
“I welcomed the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. A visit that marks the strong ties and the close cooperation between Greece and Egypt “Nikos Dendias wrote on his personal Twitter account.
Tomorrow, Wednesday at 12 pm, PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet at the Maximos Palace with the President of the Republic of Egypt and a meeting of delegations will follow.
At 13:20, the two leaders will make statements to the press corp.
At 14:30, Mr. Mitsotakis and the Al-Sisi will attend a working lunch.
At 20:00, the Prime Minister will go to the Presidential Palace to attend the dinner given in honor of the President of the Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
