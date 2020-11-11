LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Ban on the sale of durable goods in supermarkets

11 November 2020
10 Views

A decision banning the sale of durable goods – such as clothes, shoes, electrical and electronic items, toys and books – in supermarkets as long as retail stores are closed, was signed on Tuesday, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday in an interview with Skai radio.

The minister noted that the aim is not to create conditions of unfair competition.

Georgiadis stated that a meeting was held on Saturday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in the presence of the President of ESEE George Karanikas, who raised the relevant request for a ban on the sale of non-essential products by supermarkets.

The minister announced that the prime minister is also considering the request to open bookstores, stressing that the government will find a way to support the publishing sector.

You may be interested

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens
DEFENCE
shares6 views
DEFENCE
shares6 views

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens

Panos - Nov 11, 2020

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport on Tuesday…

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs

Panos - Nov 11, 2020

Greece confirmed 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 50 were identified at the country's entry points, said the…

Covid-19 Greece – 2,384 cases reported on Tuesday
GREECE
shares30 views
GREECE
shares30 views

Covid-19 Greece – 2,384 cases reported on Tuesday

makis - Nov 10, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,384 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 50 were detected at…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens
DEFENCE
shares6 views
DEFENCE
shares6 views

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens

Panos - Nov 11, 2020

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport on Tuesday evening, who is paying a two-day official…

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs

Panos - Nov 11, 2020

Greece confirmed 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 50 were identified at the country's entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY). All cases…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens
DEFENCE
shares6 views
DEFENCE
shares6 views

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrives in Athens

Panos - Nov 11, 2020

The Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport on Tuesday evening, who is paying a two-day official…

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Greece confirms 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 deaths; 263 in ICUs

Panos - Nov 11, 2020

Greece confirmed 2,384 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 50 were identified at the country's entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY). All cases…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments