COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trials
Germany’s BioNTech and its US pharma partner Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial of over 43,000 participants.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity,“ said Dr Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer in a statement. “The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.”
Based on current projections from the company, it expects to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-review publication.
Bourla said that they are “reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen”.
Source: yahoo
You may be interested
International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinePanos - Nov 10, 2020
International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus.…
Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance MinisterPanos - Nov 10, 2020
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday…
Covid-19 Greece – 1,490 cases reported on MondayPanos - Nov 10, 2020
The confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday reached 1,490, bringing the total number of cases to 53,744. There were 41…
Leave a Comment