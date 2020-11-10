61st Thessaloniki International Film Festival commences online

The 61st Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) kicked off online on Thursday at the Olympion cinema to mark the unique circumstances of the current pandemic, as the room was empty due to coronavirus restrictions, ANA reports.

The opening screening included the festival organizers’ showreel and a film, Philipp Yuryev’s ‘The Whale Hunter’.

In replacing the traditional press conference with a closed-door screening, the organizers said they wanted to bring life to the theater without viewers, to show their love and devotion for the cinema industry, which has been dealt a blow by the Covid-19 pandemic’s restrictive measures.

Tickets and more information are available at www.filmfestival.gr.