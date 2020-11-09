LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise

9 November 2020
31 Views
Fair weather in western and northern parts of the country and also over islands in the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, with some clouds over central Macedonia in the early morning hours.
Clouds will roll out over eastern parts in mainland Greece, Evia, the Sporades cluster of islands, the Cyclades islands and northern Crete, bringing rain there in the course of the day.
Winds to blow north/north-easterly at 4-6 Beaufort, reaching up to 7 and even 8 Beaufort locally over the Aegean in the early morning hours.
Temperatures to see a slight rise towards the season’s highs, starting at a morning low of 14 C to reach an afternoon high of 19-20 C in most parts of the country.

You may be interested

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus.…

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday…

COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trials
HEALTH
shares33 views
HEALTH
shares33 views

COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trials

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Germany’s BioNTech and its US pharma partner Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus. The S&P futures rose 3%, the Dow…

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday evening. The resignation comes at a time…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus. The S&P futures rose 3%, the Dow…

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday evening. The resignation comes at a time…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments