Weather Forecast: Rain over some regions, slight temperature rise
Fair weather in western and northern parts of the country and also over islands in the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, with some clouds over central Macedonia in the early morning hours.
Clouds will roll out over eastern parts in mainland Greece, Evia, the Sporades cluster of islands, the Cyclades islands and northern Crete, bringing rain there in the course of the day.
Winds to blow north/north-easterly at 4-6 Beaufort, reaching up to 7 and even 8 Beaufort locally over the Aegean in the early morning hours.
Temperatures to see a slight rise towards the season’s highs, starting at a morning low of 14 C to reach an afternoon high of 19-20 C in most parts of the country.
