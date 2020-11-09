LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 fines doubled to 300 euros

9 November 2020
48 Views

Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias specified the new Covid-19 measures that will take effect from 6 in the morning during a press briefing on Friday evening.

The most important points announced by the Minister was that fines for those violating the restriction measures were doubled from 150 to 300 euros, while employees found complicit in issuing false Covid-19 movement certificates to employees would be fined 500 euros.

Hardalias clarified that those entering Greece via airports, land borders, and seaports were required to present a negative 72-hour test result instead of the initial 48-hour test.

For a violation of the suspension of a store operation, the fine is 5,000 euros, while individual persons will be punished with a fine of 3,000 euros for the same violation.

You may be interested

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus.…

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday…

COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trials
HEALTH
shares33 views
HEALTH
shares33 views

COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech and Pfizer report 90% effectiveness in trials

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Germany’s BioNTech and its US pharma partner Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus. The S&P futures rose 3%, the Dow…

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday evening. The resignation comes at a time…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

International markets rally on news of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

International markets rallied on news that Pfizer was developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with German BionTech was 90% effective in combating the virus. The S&P futures rose 3%, the Dow…

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Turkish President Erdogan accepts resignation of son-in-law Finance Minister

Panos - Nov 10, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak on Monday evening. The resignation comes at a time…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments